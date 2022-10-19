THE woman seeking a protection order against Mai TT has found favour with the courts.

Panashe Nzenza approached the Harare Civil Court accusing Mai TT, born Felistas Murata, of threatening to bash her for having an affair with her estranged husband, Tinashe Maposa.

She also claimed Mai TT had been sending depressing texts messages to her. Presenting her case, Nzenza’s lawyers claimed Mai TT was attacking his client based on assumptions.

Harare Magistrate, Tamara Chibindi, granted the protection order against Mai TT.

Mai TT was in wilful default since she did not respond to the allegations in toto.

Nzenza also claimed that Mai TT had threatened to hunt her down and beat her up.

She claimed the socialite also threatened to harm her.

In her founding affidavit, Nzenza claimed that she was labelled a whore and a b***h.

“My client is living in fear after the unfounded threats. She has no alternative, but to seek protection from this court.

“We fear she may be harmed since the respondent has vowed to take the law into her own hands,” submitted Nzenza’s lawyer. H Metro