PREGNANT GRADE 7 PUPIL COLLAPSES DURING EXAM

A PREGNANT Grade Seven learner in the peri-urban community of Rowa just outside Mutare collapsed soon after sitting for her final exam on Monday and was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where she is set to undergo Caesarean Section for delivery.
Her name and the name of the school cannot be mentioned to
protect the minor.
Ironically, the incident occurred a day before the world
united in commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child under the theme
“Our time is now—our rights, our future”.
Mutare District Schools Inspector, Mr Crezin Chofamba
confirmed the issue and said it was discovered that the young girl was pregnant
after her final examination on Monday.
“As a ministry, we value giving access to education to
young girls, no matter their circumstances. Questions surrounding her pregnancy
should not deter her from accessing education,” he said.
A reliable source at Victoria Chitepo Hospital who
requested anonymity citing protocol told The Manica Post that the teenager is
admitted at the institution.
He said the child will give birth through Caesarean
Section.
“She is admitted at the hospital. The pregnancy has not yet
reached the number of months required for delivery, so she will remain in
hospital until she undergoes Caesarean Section. Due to her age, she is not able
to deliver the baby naturally,” he said.
The incident in Rowa comes hard on the heels of another
Grade Seven learner at Murongwe Primary School in Mberengwa East who recently
experienced labour pains during her examinations.
The young girl was rushed home where she gave birth.
The incident occurred when learners were sitting for an
English Paper Two examination.
The girl, whose name was withheld to protect her since she
is a minor , was rushed home before she was ferried to the nearby Murongwe
Clinic and gave birth.
The minor was allowed to continue writing her examinations
from the clinic with two invigilators supervising her.
The incidences, among many similar ones going unreported,
are indicative of the child pregnancies menace.
As the world commemorated the 10th anniversary of the International
Day of the Girl Child on October 11, UNICEF released a statement: “The
challenges girls in Zimbabwe face remain important, including the risk of
becoming pregnant or married at an early age. Adolescent pregnancies and child
marriage are widespread in Zimbabwe. One woman out of three is married before
the age of 18.
“Child marriage has a devastating impact on the lives of
adolescent girls. It disrupts childhood and often leads to early pregnancies
with health complications, and school drop-out, preventing girls from
developing their full potential.
Zimbabwe’s Marriages Act is expected a positive impact on
child marriages and pregnancies. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment