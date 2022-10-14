POLAD MEMBER FOUND GUILTY OF ASSAULT

NATIONAL Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic-Republicans (NAPDR) leader Devine Mhambi-Hove, who is also a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) was lucky to escape jail time after a magistrate fined him $40 000 (or six months imprisonment) for assaulting a local businessman.

Hove (44) who is also chairperson of Polad monitoring, implementation and evaluation committee pleaded not guilty to assault but was convicted by Bulawayo magistrate Musaiwona Shotgame after a full trial.

In addition eight months of the sentence were suspended for the next five years on condition of good behaviour.

Hove’s assault charges arose on 3 July 2022 when he had a misunderstanding with Trust Muteedzi who is the owner of Basement Bar located at Duly’s Building which is situated at corner 11th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street where he was also running a car wash business.

The court heard that on the day in question and at around 12pm Muteedzi was sitting inside his bar and behind the counter when Hove entered.

It is reported that for no apparent reason he started assaulting Muteedzi with fists several times on his face.

As if that was not enough, he left the bar and later came back armed with a plank which he used to strike Muteedzi with several times on his hand, neck and head.

Muteedzi, who sustained injuries as a result of the attack, was referred to hospital for treatment. The matter was reported to the police leading to Hove’s arrest. B Metro