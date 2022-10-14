POLAD MEMBER FOUND GUILTY OF ASSAULT

NATIONAL Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic-Republicans (NAPDR) leader Devine Mhambi-Hove, who is also a member of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) was lucky to escape jail time after a magistrate fined him $40 000 (or six months imprisonment) for assaulting a local businessman.
Hove (44) who is also chairperson of Polad monitoring,
implementation and evaluation committee pleaded not guilty to assault but was
convicted by Bulawayo magistrate Musaiwona Shotgame after a full trial.
In addition eight months of the sentence were suspended for
the next five years on condition of good behaviour.
Hove’s assault charges arose on 3 July 2022 when he had a
misunderstanding with Trust Muteedzi who is the owner of Basement Bar located
at Duly’s Building which is situated at corner 11th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street
where he was also running a car wash business.
The court heard that on the day in question and at around
12pm Muteedzi was sitting inside his bar and behind the counter when Hove
entered.
It is reported that for no apparent reason he started
assaulting Muteedzi with fists several times on his face.
As if that was not enough, he left the bar and later came
back armed with a plank which he used to strike Muteedzi with several times on
his hand, neck and head.
Muteedzi, who sustained injuries as a result of the attack,
was referred to hospital for treatment. The matter was reported to the police
leading to Hove’s arrest. B Metro
