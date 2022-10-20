PARENTS SLEEP AT SCHOOL TO SECURE ECD PLACES



POLICE were called in to restore order at Glenview 9 Primary School after parents clashed with security guards.

The row was over alleged favouritism, in the queue, for Early Childhood Development (ECD) places.

Some parents slept outside the school’s gate, for them to be first in the queue.

But, security guards didn’t give out numbers on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“We slept here only to be given card number 40,” said one of the parents.

“We do not want corruption here because it has become a common thing that there are some individuals who get money from children’s enrolment.

“The headmaster said local applicants will be considered first.

“But, some parents complained that those from outside Glen View and Glen Norah have secured places ahead of us.

“Some local landlords are also cashing in by providing proof of residence to tenants from outside Glen View.”

No comment could be obtained from any of the school authorities or the security guards. H Metro