PARENTS SLEEP AT SCHOOL TO SECURE ECD PLACES

POLICE were called in to restore order at Glenview 9 Primary School after parents clashed with security guards.
The row was over alleged favouritism, in the queue, for
Early Childhood Development (ECD) places.
Some parents slept outside the school’s gate, for them to
be first in the queue.
But, security guards didn’t give out numbers on a
first-come-first-serve basis.
“We slept here only to be given card number 40,” said one
of the parents.
“We do not want corruption here because it has become a
common thing that there are some individuals who get money from children’s
enrolment.
“The headmaster said local applicants will be considered
first.
“But, some parents complained that those from outside Glen
View and Glen Norah have secured places ahead of us.
“Some local landlords are also cashing in by providing
proof of residence to tenants from outside Glen View.”
No comment could be obtained from any of the school
authorities or the security guards. H Metro
