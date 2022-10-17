PARENTS SLAM BUS DRIVER



PARENTS have blasted the Tynwald High School bus driver for driving at night in dangerous Nyanga Road terrain, resulting in a tragic accident, which claimed the lives of six pupils and left scores of others injured on Friday.

The accident evoked memories of the country’s worst road accident in August 1991, in which 84 Regina Coeli School students and five teachers perished when their speeding bus flipped off a winding road, after the driver lost control and overshot a sharp bend near Troutbeck Hotel.

The students were returning from a sporting event at St Killian’s Mission School, in Rusape, when tragedy struck.

One of the Tynwald High School parents blamed the driver for the accident in his address during a funeral service held at the school yesterday.

“This accident could have been avoided had the driver parked the bus since it was dark,” he said.

“We were informed that the bus was in Rusape at around 5pm and for someone who does not know the Nyanga Road terrain, it would have been best to park the bus.

“Life is precious, especially of the young children we had placed our hopes on,” said the parent.

Students, parents, churches and members of the Westlea community thronged the school to pay their last respects to the deceased pupils.

Some parents said the deceased students had shown a lot of potential which will now be buried with them.

One parent, who failed to pay for her daughter’s trip to Nyanga, told H-Metro that her child has been crying since Friday and refusing to eat.

“We failed to pay for her trip because we had bought a cellphone for her and our finances were dry,” said the parent. My child is yet to accept that her friend is gone.

“She has been refusing to eat since she heard the news of the accident and that her friend was among the dead.”

Five caskets, with the remains of Anesuishe Hove, 14, Beyonce Guyo, 15, Anita Manyuka, 16, Destiny Dziva, 14, and Kimberly Tarisai Mutusva, 15, were paraded at the funeral service.

The body of a boy, who perished in the accident, is yet to be claimed from the mortuary. H Metro