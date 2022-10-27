OUTSIDE OUR TERRITORY : RUSSIAN EMBASSY SPEAKS ON SHOOTING

The Russian Embassy in Harare has said the incident in which a 24-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in unclear circumstances on Wednesday night after he had approached a policeman on duty occurred outside the Embassy’s territory.
In a statement, officials from the embassy confirmed the
incident but said it occurred outside their territory and not on their premises
as earlier reported.
Meanwhile, police have since intensified investigations
into the case.
The incident occurred around 7.20pm and the man whose
identity is still being withheld was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for
treatment where he is still admitted.
Police said investigations were still in progress to
ascertain the motive behind the shooting incident and to find out why the man
had approached the policeman.
In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that
investigations are being conducted in connection with the shooting incident
which occurred outside the Russian Embassy last night, 26th October, 2022 at
7.20pm.
“A 24-year-old suspect was injured and is currently
admitted at a local hospital. More details will be released in due course.”
