OUTSIDE OUR TERRITORY : RUSSIAN EMBASSY SPEAKS ON SHOOTING

The Russian Embassy in Harare has said the incident in which a 24-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in unclear circumstances on Wednesday night after he had approached a policeman on duty occurred outside the Embassy’s territory.

In a statement, officials from the embassy confirmed the incident but said it occurred outside their territory and not on their premises as earlier reported.

Meanwhile, police have since intensified investigations into the case.

The incident occurred around 7.20pm and the man whose identity is still being withheld was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment where he is still admitted.

Police said investigations were still in progress to ascertain the motive behind the shooting incident and to find out why the man had approached the policeman.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with the shooting incident which occurred outside the Russian Embassy last night, 26th October, 2022 at 7.20pm.

“A 24-year-old suspect was injured and is currently admitted at a local hospital. More details will be released in due course.” Herald