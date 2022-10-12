ONLY DESERVING CIVIL SERVANTS WILL GET BONUSES : GOVT

GOVERNMENT has said not every civil servant will get a bonus this year because a performance-based payment system would be used to select deserving individuals.
The development, which is likely to divide government
workers, has prompted unions to cry foul saying they were not consulted about
the new formula of awarding bonuses.
The new formula emerged in a recent letter dated September
29, 2022 addressed to Health and Child Care ministry heads of departments.
“The Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a circular
notifying of the changed method of payment of bonuses and other
performance-related awards in the civil service,” the letter signed by the
ministry’s secretary Jasper Chimedza read.
“It is advised that with effect from this year, 2022,
bonuses will only be paid based on performance appraisal reports.
“Considering the foregoing, kindly ensure that all members
of staff from deputy director level and below are appraised as per the standard
requirements.”
Unions have, however, protested bitterly, saying this was
targeted at their members for going on strike to demand better salaries.
Civil servants have been engaged in sporadic job protests
to demand United States dollar salaries.
Earlier this year, government introduced a “no-work no-pay”
policy after civil servants downed tools protesting poor salaries and working
conditions.
A number of teachers were also suspended.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president
Obert Masaraure said public workers deserved the 13th cheque.
“Performance appraisal should be an ongoing process which
should never be nicodemously smuggled in an attempt to prejudice workers. All
Civil servants have a legitimate expectation to receive bonuses; this condition
should never apply in retrospect. At the end of the day appraisal forms are
going to be cooked.. We maintain that all workers who worked for the whole year
deserve an annual bonus,” Masaraure said.
Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo appealed
to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and ensure all State workers
receive bonuses.
“It is not fair for government to come at the 11th hour and
make decisions that affect its workers. We are expecting those bonuses next
month but government has decided otherwise,” Dongo said.
Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union secretary-general
Douglas Chikobvu said: “We strongly feel that the government might be trying to
get a scapegoat to undercharge us and avoid paying ourbonuses decently. Above
all, there is nothing to smile at given that most workers are wallowing in
abject poverty courtesy of the government measly wage.”
Organising secretary for Zimbabwe Confederation of Public
Sector Trade Unions, Farai Chinosengwa said the policy might trigger sexual
harassment at workplaces where women will be abused to get favourable
performance appraisal reports.
“l feel like his move will trigger sexual harassment with
bosses using the bonus issue to leverage female teachers. The way PSC is
handling workers' conditions is that they are no longer negotiated.
“They are now just implementing. We don’t know who advised
the commission on this wrong way of doing business,” Chinosengwa said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment