NYAU DANCERS ATTACK PUPILS

THUGS, believed to be Nyau dancers, stormed Zengeza 2 High School twice and savagely attacked learners, leaving several nursing injuries.
The hoodlums are said to be Nyau dancers from the
Kumapositori area in St Mary’s.
They are reported to have removed some precast wall panels
to gain entry into the school premises and attacked pupils, confiscating their
cellphones and laptops.
A teacher, who identified himself as Mr Sibiya, told
H-Metro the incident was reported to the police, who are conducting investigations.
“There were a number of hooligans who stormed the school
and attacked some learners,” said Sibiya.
“The matter is now being handled by police and the precast
wall panels destroyed are being replaced.
“A number of teachers were away attending a funeral on the
day the thugs terrorised learners in their classrooms,” he said.
Pupils marched to the school’s administration block
demonstrating against school authorities for failing to stem continued bullying
at the school.
A teacher, who identified himself as Mr Sibiya, told
H-Metro the incident was reported to the police, who are conducting
investigations.
“There is a lot of bullying at the school,” said one of the
learners.
“We demonstrated against school authorities for not taking
action since a number of these ugly incidents took place in front of their
eyes.
“Vana veForm 2 vakarohwa vakatarisa uye hakazi kekutanga
kuti vanhu vanopinda pachikoro vachirova vana.
“We are appealing for urgent attention on this matter
because some of the pupils are now hesitant to come to school.
“School authorities fear these so-called Nyau dancers, but
we cannot be exposed to such brutality.
“Deputy head tavaudza vakati madii kutiza. Our security at
school is compromised, and we are not safe,” said the pupil.
The attack followed a fight between two students over a
hat.
One of the pupils, from the Mapositori area in St Mary’s,
is believed to have called the Nyau dancers to attack other learners, in
retaliation.
The school has had its fair share of violent incidents.
A Zengeza 2 High pupil teamed up with his friends and went
to a private school, in Manyame Park, where he killed a pupil in a knife
attack, last year.
Two cops were patrolling the school yesterday when an
H-Metro crew visited.
Repair of the damaged precast wall was also in progress. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment