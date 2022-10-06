skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 6 October 2022
NKOSANA MOYO STEPS DOWN
Thursday, October 06, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MANGWE WELCOMES WHITE MAKOTI
ONE of the hallmarks of a marriage in the Ndebele culture is ukucola, a ritual to introduce the daughter-in-law to the ancestors which is co...
PROTECT BIGWIGS : MLISWA
SMALL HOUSE TORPEDOES MADAM BOSS MARRIAGE
Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho on Monday clashed with her husband’s pregnant lover for staying at her house in Seke. Madam Boss assaulted N...
HERDBOY KILLS BOSS' WIFE AFTER SHE CHEATED ON HIM
IN a spine-chilling incident that left villagers in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North province, in shock, a 28-year-old man who was employed a...
ESTRANGED WIFE BARRED FROM LEAVING ZIM WITH KID
A HARARE man says he is having sleepless nights after his wife disappeared with their eight-year-old son. It appears the wife wants to fix...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment