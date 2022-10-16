NEGLECTED HARARE CEMETERIES IN SORRY STATE

COUNCIL-RUN cemeteries in Harare have become an eyesore, with most graves covered in weeds and tall grass.

Some sections of a precast wall at the Pioneer Cemetery in Mbare collapsed some years ago and have not been repaired. This gives easy access to anyone who wants to enter the cemetery.

The Sunday Mail Society witnessed three men relieving themselves on graves in the Pioneer Cemetery last Thursday afternoon. Many other vendors who sell their goods on the roadside near the Mupedzanhamo market relieve themselves in the graveyard as there are no toilets.

At the Granville Cemetery, commonly known as Kumbudzi, identifying a loved one’s grave has become a tall order for many. Similarly, identifying a relative’s grave at the Warren Hills Cemetery can be a traumatic experience as some of the graves are no longer clearly marked and are hidden in grass. Sex workers who solicit for clients at a shopping centre in Warren Park D are using the cemetery as their love nest.

Vendors who sell items to mourners burying their relatives or friends in the Warren Hills Cemetery also pollute the area as they discard litter everywhere.

At most council-run cemeteries, families are now responsible for maintaining their relatives’ graves.

Some of the families engage council workers, who maintain the graves at a fee.

A survey carried out by The Sunday Mail Society revealed that privately owned cemeteries like Glen Forest and Zororo Memorial Park are, however, well-maintained.

Harare City Council spokesperson, Mr Innocent Ruwende, attributed the dereliction of the council-run cemeteries to a lack of funding.

“The overall maintenance of the cemetery is supposed to be done by council. However, council is channelling the funds it is getting to more critical areas such as water supply,” Mr Ruwende said. Sunday Mail