MWONZORA RECALLS SIX BINGA COUNCILLORS

The Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T has recalled six Binga Rural District Council councillors after they were allegedly found to be agents of Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party .
The six are Wilson Siampolomba, Kariangwe Ward; Mathias
Mudenda, Simatelele Ward; Kingson Mpofu; Kalungwizi Ward; Joseph Mweembe, Sikalenge
Ward; Chrispen Munkuli, Lubimbi Ward and John Sikabotu representing Siachilaba
ward.
They are said to have been consistently working and ever
pushing the agenda of the CCC. They are said to have even campaigned for a CCC
candidate.
“The councillors were found to have been all along working
with and for CCC. They heavily campaigned for the same party’s candidates ahead
and during the 2018 elections.
At council chambers they were also pushing an agenda
foreign to MDC-T hence their recall,” said MDC-T national spokesperson Mr
Witness Dube.
Binga has 21 wards largely controlled by the opposition.
Sources within the party yesterday said more recalls will
be coming in the next couple of days as Senator Mwonzora pushes for total
control of the party ahead of the yet to be announced congress dates where he
is certain to square off against his chairman, Senator Morgan Komichi.
There have been rumblings within the party on the delays by
Sen Mwonzora to announce the congress dates with the pro-Komichi camp arguing
that the delays are deliberate and meant to give the incumbent more time to
sell his agenda to the membership under the cover of “rebuilding MDC-T.”
Meanwhile, Sen Mwonzora visited incarcerated Job Sikhala in
prison on Saturday amid indications that CCC leadership are still pushing for
the MDC-T to recall him.
Mr Dube reaffirmed that calls for Sikhala’s recall are
louder at the top of the CCC leadership.
“@MDC263 President @DMwonzora visited #Sikhala & the
Nyatsime inmates at 13:00hrs yesterday, PERIOD! We acted in solidarity with him
at his time of need, & are no longer interested in the childish, misplaced
& totally nonsensical social media debate raging around our visit!
The biggest push to recall @JobSikhala1 has come from some
top leadership of @CCCZimbabwe. We view this exaggerated social media debate on
our visit to him as an attempt to bait us to recall him.
We will not allow political influence from without to
dictate to @mdc263,” wrote Dube on his personal Twitter account yesterday. Chronicle
