MTHULI WINS CENTRAL COMMITTEE POST

RESULTS for the Zanu-PF Central Committee elections which were held across the country yesterday had by last night started trickling in with no major surprises recorded in the southern provinces with Professor Mthuli Ncube and Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Dube getting the nod in Bulawayo.
Each of Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province’s five districts held
elections as the party readies itself for its national congress which will be
held in Harare later this month. Prof Ncube and Col (Rtd) Dube were joined by
Cde Mlungisi Moyo in the District Co-ordinating Committee 1 (DCC-1) who
garnered 52 votes to see off the challenges of Cdes Joshua Malinga, Caleb
Sengu, Emmanuel Kanjoma, Josephine Danda and Matelia Matunha.
Eulysses Nowedza was elected from the Women’s Quota to
represent DCC-1 in the Central Committee.
In DCC-5, Cdes Charles Chiponda, Elifasi Mashaba and
Constance Ndlovu were all elected unanimously while in DCC-2 Cdes Godwin
Mugumba, Mabutho Moyo and Elphas Tshuma made the cut. With its women’s quota,
DCC-2 elected struggle stalwart, Senator Molly Ndlovu.
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Minister of State, Cde
Judith Ncube was elected from DCC-3 along with Cdes Joseph Tshuma and Ebbi Dube
who was elected from the women’s quota. DCC-4 delegates elected Cdes Obert
Msindo, and David Ndlovu while Esnath Moyo was elected from the women’s quota.
Cdes Malinga, Kanjoma and Anna Moyo after losing their bids for the Central
Committee seats automatically became members of the National Consultative
Assembly (NCA).
In Matabeleland North six districts took to the polls as
there were no elections in Umguza District where the party’s Secretary for
Administration Dr Obert Mpofu among others sailed through unopposed. In Lupane
Cde Leonard Moyo shrugged off challenges
from Cdes Collen Ndebele, Girls Ndlovu, Shadreck Mazibisa and Khiwa Ndlovu. In
the women’s quota, Cde Marl Nkomo won after a run-off that came after there was
a tie between her and Cde Sithembubuhle Moyo when they each got 21 votes. The
other candidate, Cde Gladys Ncube had got just a single vote while the other
ballot paper was spoilt from the 44 votes that were cast by the women’s league.
In Bubi five candidates jostled for the posts with Cde
Nqabayezwe Maphosa winning with 98 votes with Cde Irene Khuphe getting the
women’s quota after clinching 20 votes. In Hwange Advocate Jacob Mudenda and
Cde Fathi Mpofu retained the Central Committee seats after clinching high
votes.
In Midlands’s Gweru District, Cdes Wellington Magura,
Bongani Rukanda and Nugget Manyima were declared winners while results from
other districts were yet to be confirmed. In Gwanda District the Central
Committee elections were held at the Gwanda District Club. Voting started at
around 11am and continued well throughout the day. Gunning for the Central
Committee seats were Cdes Abedinico Ncube, Madodana Sibanda, Alma Mkhwebu,
George Mlilo, Trynos Nkomo, Andrew Ndlovu and Section Ncube.
(DCC-1): Col (Rtd) Tshinga Dube, Prof Mthuli Ncube, Cde
Mlungisi Moyo, Cde Eulysses Nowedza. (DCC-2): Cde Godwin Mugumba, Cde Mabutho Moyo,
Cde Elphas Tshuma, Cde Molly Ndlovu. (DCC-3): Cde Judith Ncube, Cde Joseph
Tshuma, Cde Ebbi Dube. (DCC-4): Cde Obert Msindo, Alderman David Ndlovu, Cde
Esnath Moyo. (DCC-5): Cde Charles Chiponda, Cde Elifasi Mashaba, Cde Constance
Ndlovu.
0 comments:
Post a Comment