MTHULI WINS CENTRAL COMMITTEE POST

RESULTS for the Zanu-PF Central Committee elections which were held across the country yesterday had by last night started trickling in with no major surprises recorded in the southern provinces with Professor Mthuli Ncube and Colonel (Rtd) Tshinga Dube getting the nod in Bulawayo.

Each of Zanu-PF Bulawayo Province’s five districts held elections as the party readies itself for its national congress which will be held in Harare later this month. Prof Ncube and Col (Rtd) Dube were joined by Cde Mlungisi Moyo in the District Co-ordinating Committee 1 (DCC-1) who garnered 52 votes to see off the challenges of Cdes Joshua Malinga, Caleb Sengu, Emmanuel Kanjoma, Josephine Danda and Matelia Matunha.

Eulysses Nowedza was elected from the Women’s Quota to represent DCC-1 in the Central Committee.

In DCC-5, Cdes Charles Chiponda, Elifasi Mashaba and Constance Ndlovu were all elected unanimously while in DCC-2 Cdes Godwin Mugumba, Mabutho Moyo and Elphas Tshuma made the cut. With its women’s quota, DCC-2 elected struggle stalwart, Senator Molly Ndlovu.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Minister of State, Cde Judith Ncube was elected from DCC-3 along with Cdes Joseph Tshuma and Ebbi Dube who was elected from the women’s quota. DCC-4 delegates elected Cdes Obert Msindo, and David Ndlovu while Esnath Moyo was elected from the women’s quota. Cdes Malinga, Kanjoma and Anna Moyo after losing their bids for the Central Committee seats automatically became members of the National Consultative Assembly (NCA).

In Matabeleland North six districts took to the polls as there were no elections in Umguza District where the party’s Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu among others sailed through unopposed. In Lupane Cde Leonard Moyo shrugged off challenges from Cdes Collen Ndebele, Girls Ndlovu, Shadreck Mazibisa and Khiwa Ndlovu. In the women’s quota, Cde Marl Nkomo won after a run-off that came after there was a tie between her and Cde Sithembubuhle Moyo when they each got 21 votes. The other candidate, Cde Gladys Ncube had got just a single vote while the other ballot paper was spoilt from the 44 votes that were cast by the women’s league.

In Bubi five candidates jostled for the posts with Cde Nqabayezwe Maphosa winning with 98 votes with Cde Irene Khuphe getting the women’s quota after clinching 20 votes. In Hwange Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Cde Fathi Mpofu retained the Central Committee seats after clinching high votes.

In Midlands’s Gweru District, Cdes Wellington Magura, Bongani Rukanda and Nugget Manyima were declared winners while results from other districts were yet to be confirmed. In Gwanda District the Central Committee elections were held at the Gwanda District Club. Voting started at around 11am and continued well throughout the day. Gunning for the Central Committee seats were Cdes Abedinico Ncube, Madodana Sibanda, Alma Mkhwebu, George Mlilo, Trynos Nkomo, Andrew Ndlovu and Section Ncube.

(DCC-1): Col (Rtd) Tshinga Dube, Prof Mthuli Ncube, Cde Mlungisi Moyo, Cde Eulysses Nowedza. (DCC-2): Cde Godwin Mugumba, Cde Mabutho Moyo, Cde Elphas Tshuma, Cde Molly Ndlovu. (DCC-3): Cde Judith Ncube, Cde Joseph Tshuma, Cde Ebbi Dube. (DCC-4): Cde Obert Msindo, Alderman David Ndlovu, Cde Esnath Moyo. (DCC-5): Cde Charles Chiponda, Cde Elifasi Mashaba, Cde Constance Ndlovu.