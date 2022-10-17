MIDLANDS SNUBS MATEMADANDA

FORMER Zanu PF political commissar and ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda has reacted angrily after being snubbed for central committee (CC) position in the Midlands province.
Sources said Matemadanda was invited to contest for a
position in the CC for Gokwe but refused, saying he wanted to give others a
chance since he was working outside the country.
But the Zanu PF DCC chairperson Tawanda Karikoga reportedly
persuaded him to participate and Matemadanda told him that he wanted to
“consult.”
“After Matemadanda had consulted, he agreed to take part.
However, towards the elections, he was told that he failed to make the grade to
represent Gokwe in the Central Committee and they had opted for (allies of
former Security minister, Owen) Ncube and this irked the ambassador,” the
source said.
However, in responding to the fiasco, Matemadanda singled
Karikoga out to express his displeasure.
“I am what l am, not because of an accident but because l
have invested in this thing called Zanu PF and l even invested in my own
education which no one is going to take away from me. I have worked hard for
who and what l am. l am not at that level which you want to put me. Please
respect me.
“I am disappointed that my name is being put into
denigration for no apparent reason. You (Karikoga) approached me asking me to
stand in the CC. In fact, your words were that you as Gokwe had decided that
you put me in the CC and l refused, telling you that I wanted to go give others
a chance. You persuaded me until I consulted,”
Matemadanda said in an audio to Karikoga acquired by NewsDay.
“After consulting, I came back and I have the
communication. You persuaded me and I then said yes but I told you that I don't
want to block anyone and now you are having a rally to insult me for what you
invited me for?” Matemadanda asked.
On Friday, last week Zanu PF leaders in the province held a
rally at Gokwe Centre which was graced by Ncube, Provincial chairperson Larry
Mavhima, and Karikoga among other senior party leaders at which they allegedly
attacked Matemadanda.
According to a reliable source, the Ncube camp also
castigated the recently elected legislator for Gokwe Central Davison Masvisvi
and councillor for Ward 1 Sesame Davis Taruvinga, for allegedly working with
Matemadanda.
The diplomat said he was surprised that Karikoga and his
team held a rally to denigrate him.
Karikoga’s phone went unanswered when contacted for
comment. Newsday
