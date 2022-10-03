MAN STEALS US$500K CEMENT

A HARARE man landed in the dock over the weekend for allegedly stealing cement worth US$500 000 that he had been entrusted with by his business partners.

The suspect, Clayton Musasiwa, of Carrick Creigh in Borrowdale, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The complainant is businessman Tafadzwa Zvikomborero Rugara.

Allegations are that in June last year, Musasiwa approached Rugara with a business proposal of importing cement from Zambia for resale in Zimbabwe.

The parties agreed to enter into an agreement.

The terms of the agreement were that Rugara, and his partner Jerry Botha, who is based in South Africa, would import the product and Musasiwa’s duty was to market it when it’s delivered in Zimbabwe.

It is the State’s case that during the same month, Musasiwa gave Rugara the Lafarge Zambia company bank account, and between June last year and July this year, Rugara imported 1 230 tonnes of cement worth US$500 000.

The cement was allegedly received by Musasiwa, who sold the product to various wholesalers and hardwares and converted the money to his own use.

Musasiwa failed to account for the money or product upon demand, but acknowledged owing Rugara US$50 000 only. H Metro