MAN STABS TO DEATH CHEATING WIFE

A 35-year-old Chipinge man is on the run after stabbing his wife four times in the chest and killing her on the spot over alleged infidelity.
Edmore Mandevere of Mukono Village, Chief Mapungwana
stabbed Paida Madhochi (25) after labeling her a prostitute.
Manicaland Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Nobert
Muzondo confirmed the gruesome murder that happened on September 27, 2022.
Muzondo said on September 25, the two decided to visit
their aunt Hariet Shupikai in Mwandifura Village, Chief Mutema for counseling
over marital problems.
After counseling, Madhochi refused to go back to their
matrimonial home and she slept over at Shupikai’s place. On September 27 at
around midnight, Mandevere phoned his wife and told her to come and collect her
belongings.
At around 230pm, Madhochi went back to her matrimonial home
to collect her belongings in the company of Shupikai.
After packing her belongings, Mandevere shouted at Madhochi
accusing her of being a prostitute. He drew a kitchen knife from his pocket and
Shupikai turned and ran away.
Mandevere chased and caught up with her when she fell down.
He stabbed her four times on the chest while Shupikai was watching. Madhochi
died on the spot.
Mandevere fled the scene leaving the deceased lying on the
ground.
Inspector Muzondo is appealing to members of the public who
may have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect.
“The couple had done the right thing when they sought
counseling from their aunt. They recognized the family institution for mediating
in domestic disputes. According to our traditions, it’s the aunt’s role to do
that.
“We are encouraging people with similar issues to exercise
restraint when faced with high emotions.
Members of the public can call Police on 020 66637 or on my number 0773553148,”
said Muzondo. Masvingo Mirror
