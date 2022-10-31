MAN STABBED TO DEATH AT FESTIVAL

Sibo A KARIBA woman is said to have stabbed her lover to death during a Nyami Nyami Festival on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight when one, only known as Sibongile at this juncture, stabbed Keith Madziyanike, with an unknown object.

Mashonaland West Police Spokesperson, Inspector Margarate Chitove, could not be reached for comment.

However, close sources said the pair fought resulting in the fatality.

“We had a Nyami Nyami Festival in Kariba yesterday and the guy was stabbed in the neck and he died on the spot.

“The incident occurred around midnight and the girlfriend has since been arrested.

“Patori ne funeral izvezvi pamba pana Keith,” said the source.

A witness said: “It seems like akatoita zvekutocheka because the cut yainge yakateedzera huro.

“He was bleeding profusely. He was stabbed kuzasi kwaitengeswa sadza, so he tried to walk to the toilet.

“As he was about to get in the toilet, he collapsed. The other guys tried to lift him, but blood was oozing extensively.

“When we asked why she had killed her lover, she was just quiet. She was just blank, like she knew nothing.” H Metro