MAN STABBED TO DEATH AT FESTIVAL

A KARIBA woman is said to have stabbed her lover to death
during a Nyami Nyami Festival on Sunday morning.
Sibo
The incident occurred just after midnight when one, only
known as Sibongile at this juncture, stabbed Keith Madziyanike, with an unknown
object.
Mashonaland West Police Spokesperson, Inspector Margarate
Chitove, could not be reached for comment.
However, close sources said the pair fought resulting in
the fatality.
“We had a Nyami Nyami Festival in Kariba yesterday and the
guy was stabbed in the neck and he died on the spot.
“The incident occurred around midnight and the girlfriend
has since been arrested.
“Patori ne funeral izvezvi pamba pana Keith,” said the
source.
A witness said: “It seems like akatoita zvekutocheka
because the cut yainge yakateedzera huro.
“He was bleeding profusely. He was stabbed kuzasi kwaitengeswa
sadza, so he tried to walk to the toilet.
“As he was about to get in the toilet, he collapsed. The
other guys tried to lift him, but blood was oozing extensively.
“When we asked why she had killed her lover, she was just quiet. She was just blank, like she knew nothing.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment