MAN SODOMISED BY FOUR MEN AT KNIFEPOINT

FOUR suspects allegedly attacked a 28-year-old Bulawayo man with logs before they took turns to sodomise him at knifepoint.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a house in Pelandaba West suburb. Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the quartet is still at large.

He said they have since launched a manhunt for the four suspects.

Sources said the suspects went to the victim’s house in Pelandaba West on Sunday morning purporting they wanted to apprehend him for allegedly stealing their gas cylinder.

“When the four men arrived at the complainant’s home, he had gone to the shops. They then left his house and met him on his way back during which they produced an okapi knife threatening to stab him and he took to his heels,” said the source.

“The suspects chased the victim and caught up with him before they indiscriminately assaulted him with logs all over the body. They then took the victim to a house in Pelandaba West suburb where they continued to assault him.”

Insp Ncube said the suspects took turns to indecently assault the victim at knifepoint.

“The victim was rescued by a neighbour who managed to stop the suspects from continuing to sexually attack him,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the suspects fled from the scene and police have since launched a manhunt.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the four suspects to contact any nearest police station,” he said.

The latest incident comes hot on the heels of a similar case involving an 18-year-old man from the same suburb who was arrested for indecently assaulting his neighbour’s daughter.

The suspect lured the girl and her friends to his house on the pretext that he wanted to assist them with school work.

Recently, policed arrested boy scouts’ leader, Christopher Mackenzie (29) for sexually abusing boys. Mackenzie is also an alleged victim of sexual abuse by another scout leader, Norman Scott who died in August in his 70s. Chronicle