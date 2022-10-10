MAN SODOMISED BY FOUR MEN AT KNIFEPOINT

FOUR suspects allegedly attacked a 28-year-old Bulawayo man with logs before they took turns to sodomise him at knifepoint.
The incident occurred on Sunday at a house in Pelandaba
West suburb. Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the quartet is still at large.
He said they have since launched a manhunt for the four
suspects.
Sources said the suspects went to the victim’s house in
Pelandaba West on Sunday morning purporting they wanted to apprehend him for
allegedly stealing their gas cylinder.
“When the four men arrived at the complainant’s home, he
had gone to the shops. They then left his house and met him on his way back
during which they produced an okapi knife threatening to stab him and he took
to his heels,” said the source.
“The suspects chased the victim and caught up with him
before they indiscriminately assaulted him with logs all over the body. They
then took the victim to a house in Pelandaba West suburb where they continued
to assault him.”
Insp Ncube said the suspects took turns to indecently
assault the victim at knifepoint.
“The victim was rescued by a neighbour who managed to stop
the suspects from continuing to sexually attack him,” he said.
Insp Ncube said the suspects fled from the scene and police
have since launched a manhunt.
“We are appealing to anyone with information that might
lead to the arrest of the four suspects to contact any nearest police station,”
he said.
The latest incident comes hot on the heels of a similar
case involving an 18-year-old man from the same suburb who was arrested for
indecently assaulting his neighbour’s daughter.
The suspect lured the girl and her friends to his house on
the pretext that he wanted to assist them with school work.
Recently, policed arrested boy scouts’ leader, Christopher
Mackenzie (29) for sexually abusing boys. Mackenzie is also an alleged victim
of sexual abuse by another scout leader, Norman Scott who died in August in his
70s. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment