MAN SNEAKS OUT OF BED, TRIES TO RAPE MINOR SLEEPING NEXT DOOR

A man from Runyararo West in Masvingo sneaked out of bed where he was sleeping with his wife and was allegedly caught trying to rape a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping in the next room.

The accused Bilton Khumbula appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Ritaiswe Silaigwana on Monday last week and the case was postponed to October 28, 2022.

He is represented by Frank Chirairo of Chirairo Legal Practitioners.

Prosecutor Blessings Madongorere said that on September 11, 2022 at around 9:30 pm at the both parties’ place of residence, the complainant’s father heard footsteps near her daughter’s bedroom. He went out to investigate only to find the accused in his underwear in the bedroom.

The complainant’s father started fighting the accused and calling out for witnesses. The complainant woke up after being disturbed by the noise.