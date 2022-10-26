MAN SHOT AT RUSSIAN EMBASSY

A Harare man was this evening shot and seriously injured at the Russian Embassy in the city in unclear circumstances after he had approached a policeman who was on duty manning the premises.
The incident occurred around 7pm and the man whose identity
is still being withheld was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment.
Police have since launched investigations to ascertain the
motive behind the shooting incident and to find out why the man had approached
the policeman.
In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said they will release more
details tomorrow.
“We confirm that there has been a shooting incident at
Russian Embassy where a suspect approached a policeman on duty and as a result
there was a shooting incident. The suspect is at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
“We will release more details tomorrow as we are still
conducting investigations,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment