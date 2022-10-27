MAN CAUGHT ABUSING GRADE 7 PUPIL IN THE BUSH

A 33-year-old man from Maraposa Plot in Insuza, Matabeleland North province who was caught red-handed having sex with his teenage lover in the bush was arrested and dragged to court to answer charges of having sex with a minor.
It was gathered that Nqobani Ndlovu was busted during a
bush sex romp with his teenage lover who is a rade Seven pupil at one of the
schools from the area.
It is alleged that Ndlovu had a tryst with the 15-year-old
girl despite knowing that she was a minor.
Circumstances are that on 26 September at around 4pm Ndlovu
met the victim while on her way from school and proposed love to her and she
accepted his proposal.
It is reported that afterwards the two parties parted ways
as they proceeded to their respective homes.
It is alleged that the following day at around 3pm, the
victim who was on her way from school met Ndlovu who reportedly got hold of her
hand and asked to have sex with her and
she agreed.
Without wasting time, Ndlovu reportedly took the girl to a
nearby bush. While in the bush, Ndlovu reportedly caressed and undressed the
girl before having sex with her.
While in the act,Ndlovu was spotted by a passerby who then
raised an alarm.
Seeing that they had been busted the two lovers fled from
the scene but the passerby who had positively identified the girl went and
notified her parents.
When she was confronted by her parents, the girl confessed
that she was in love with Ndlovu and that they were busted having sex in the
bush.
A report was made to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest
and subsequent appearance in court.
Ndlovu was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody
to October 28. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment