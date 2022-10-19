MAN AXED TO DEATH IN FIGHT OVER GIRLFRIEND

A 23-year-old Mberengwa man died upon admission at hospital after being axed by a drinking mate in a misunderstanding involving a girlfriend.
Prince Ncube of Village Dungwe under Chief Bangwe in
Mberengwa reportedly died upon admission at Gwanda Hospital after Anelle
Sithole struck him once on the head with an axe.
Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said
the Ncube was drinking with Sithole when a misunderstanding arose between the
two over a girlfriend, they were both dating.
“In an effort to solve the dispute, the two went outside
the bar to talk over the issue and came back after some minutes. Upon their
return, Sithole however pulled an axe from underneath the bench and struck an
unsuspecting Ncube once in the neck before fleeing from the scene,” said
Inspector Mahoko.
Ncube was rushed to Masase Hospital by well-wishers before
he was further referred to Gwanda Hospital where he died upon admission.
Police appealed to members to solve their disputes or
differences amicably.
“Use of violence constitutes an offence and might lead to
unnecessary loss of lives,’ said police. Chronicle
