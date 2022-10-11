MAN AND HIS 70 LOVERS

AN unidentified Bindura man’s romantic pictures, with different women, have been trending in the mining town for the past few days.
The man, only identified as Mhofela, is believed to have
separated from his wife.
She is said to have stumbled upon more than 70 raunchy
pictures of different women, in his mobile phone.
H-Metro has so far gained access to eight of the pictures
in which Mhofela was seemingly showing off the women.
“Blaz vakapenga zvavo ivavo,” said one Bindura resident.
“NdiMhofela mutunga dzose and he can’t let any woman go
without having a ‘selfie’ moment after having quality time with her.”
Reports claim Mhofela has been involved with multiple
women, including others who didn’t take selfies with him.
Research has shown that the power of a photograph, compared
to a painting, comes from its ability to replicate a scene in a believable
manner.
The nature of photography relies on the illusion of
reality.
With a picture, you can convey so much more information
than you can with words.
It can take a thousand words just to describe what is in
one picture.
Pictures have the ability to convey abstract and complex
concepts such as facial expressions. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment