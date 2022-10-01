MAKONI REJECTS CHINAMASA

FORMER Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, fearing being relegated to an ordinary party member, has pleaded for the allocation of more central committee seats to Manicaland after he was rejected by his Makoni district.

Chinamasa was rejected by his own district at a recent Makoni inter-district meeting, with party members saying he should be contested in the upcoming central committee elections.

This follows a push by some Zanu PF bigwigs not to be contested in the elections, citing seniority amid claims they feared being elbowed out by young Turks in the party.

Mnangagwa has denounced the imposition of candidates and attempts by bigwigs to avoid elections, saying only he and his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri would not be contested.

In a letter dated September 30 addressed to the Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha, Chinamasa protested why Makoni was allocated few central committee seats.

“Further to the appeal made to the Makoni District Coordination chairman (DCC) Albert Nyakuedzwa dated 27 September 2022, concerning the above subject matter, allow me to submit copy of Zanu PF Manicaland province analysis showing distribution of party districts, constituency by constituency and administrative district by administrative district,” Chinamasa wrote.

“The analysis reveals that Makoni district, which has hundred and twelve districts and five constituencies has been allocated two central committee posts whereas Nyanga has two constituencies and thirty two party districts has been allocated four central committee districts.

“Clearly the allocation is irrational and defies logic. I add my voice to the appeal by Nyakuedzwa for rectification of the anomaly.”

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday directed all questions to Bimha.

Bimha could not be reached for comment. Standard