MAHACHI SPEAKS : IT HAS BEEN TOUGH

RARELY has he opened up about the troubles bedeviling his life!
Following his court allegations of snatching and damaging
his sister’s iPhone as part of alleged efforts to destroy evidence in a case in
which he is being accused of scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water,
former Warriors attacking midfielder feels the energy sapping allegations will
come to pass.
In an interview with B Metro, the footballer said: “It has
been a challenging time for me. However, I pray and hope the courts will do
justice on the matter. It has been six trying months for me but I still believe
my God will do me well. I have been on the sidelines but I still believe my
legs can still carry me.”
He added: “I’m not hanging up my boots soon. It takes
courage but I admit things have never been the same for me.”
Nkembe recently had his grandmother and his ex-wife testify
against him in court during the ongoing case in which the midfielder is on
trial for child abuse and attempted murder of his four-year-old son.
Mahachi is facing allegations that include scalding his
four-year-old son with boiling water leading to third degree burns which saw
the son’s leg being amputated.
He is also being accused of allegedly assaulting his son
with an iron bar on his head and with a phone charger cable all over his body.
Nevertheless, the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates
and SuperSport United winger pleaded not guilty to all the allegations levelled
against him.
Mahachi is clubless after SuperSport United suspended him
and said they would not renew his contract following the allegations of the
gruesome act.
At the time of his departure at Supersport, Nkembe was
reportedly on the radar of an unnamed United Arab Emirates (UAE) side. B Metro
