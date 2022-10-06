MAHACHI SPEAKS : IT HAS BEEN TOUGH

RARELY has he opened up about the troubles bedeviling his life!

Following his court allegations of snatching and damaging his sister’s iPhone as part of alleged efforts to destroy evidence in a case in which he is being accused of scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water, former Warriors attacking midfielder feels the energy sapping allegations will come to pass.

In an interview with B Metro, the footballer said: “It has been a challenging time for me. However, I pray and hope the courts will do justice on the matter. It has been six trying months for me but I still believe my God will do me well. I have been on the sidelines but I still believe my legs can still carry me.”

He added: “I’m not hanging up my boots soon. It takes courage but I admit things have never been the same for me.”

Nkembe recently had his grandmother and his ex-wife testify against him in court during the ongoing case in which the midfielder is on trial for child abuse and attempted murder of his four-year-old son.

Mahachi is facing allegations that include scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water leading to third degree burns which saw the son’s leg being amputated.

He is also being accused of allegedly assaulting his son with an iron bar on his head and with a phone charger cable all over his body.

Nevertheless, the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United winger pleaded not guilty to all the allegations levelled against him.

Mahachi is clubless after SuperSport United suspended him and said they would not renew his contract following the allegations of the gruesome act.

At the time of his departure at Supersport, Nkembe was reportedly on the radar of an unnamed United Arab Emirates (UAE) side. B Metro