MADAM BOSS SPEAKS



COMEDIENNE and socialite, Tarisai ‘Madam Boss’ Chikocho, is still admitted at a Harare hospital.

This is contrary to social media posts on her Facebook page that she has been discharged.

In an interview with H-Metro yesterday afternoon, Madam Boss, said a socialite, known as Tanya, was behind the wheel when the accident took place.

They were going to Kadoma for a show on Saturday when the vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a tree near Norton.

During the interview, Madam Boss was writhing in pain.

“I have not had my mobile phone since the accident,” said Madam Boss.

“I am yet to be discharged from hospital although all the scans have been done.

“My chest and head are sound but I am in pain, maybe from the impact. The car caught fire and I sustained burns on my hand. Tanya was behind the wheel.

“Among the occupants was my make-up artist Maria. I am yet to know the damage to my vehicle but I thank God for saving my life.”

Some of Madam Boss’ lieutenants posted on her social media handles claiming that the socialite had been discharged. H Metro