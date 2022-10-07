MADAM BOSS' HUBBY PAMPERS SMALL HOUSE

MADAM Boss’ husband, Ngonidzashe Munetsiwa, once enjoyed a good time celebrating the birthday of his lover, H-Metro has exclusively gathered.
This has been revealed by some of the photos which were
leaked when Evangelista Zhou clashed with Madam Boss on Monday.
Evangelista sent the photographs to her inner circle after
Madam Boss threatened to evict her from the home where she is staying in
Riverside, Chitungwiza.
Some of the pictures show her having a good time with Ngoni.
An impeccable source, close to Evangelista, told H-Metro
that her fears were that she would lose all the evidence of the good times she
used to enjoy with Ngoni.
She claims Ngoni is responsible for her pregnancy.
“Evangelista was assaulted and her phone tampered with,”
said the source.
“That is why she wanted her pictures with Ngoni to be
protected.
“Madam Boss claimed that Evangelista was communicating with
another man from Masvingo, after she went through her WhatsApp conversation.
“She is feeling very insecure and that is the reason why
she approached courts for a peace order.
“Ngoni pleaded with her for the withdrawal of the peace
order.”
Madam Boss was reported to have deleted some images of
Evangelista with Ngoni, from the phone.
She was unaware that her husband’s lover had already
secured the photos somewhere else, presumably for evidence.
Some of the remaining photographs show Ngoni and
Evangelista at a house in the rural areas.
Evangelista has been kept indoors by Ngoni after H-Metro
exposed their illicit affair sometime in March.
She was initially taken to Avondale but moved out of the
lodgings in protest.
She ended up being taken to the house, which belongs to
Ngoni and Madam Boss, in Chitungwiza. H Metro
