MADAM BOSS COLLAPSES AS SMALL HOUSE TAKES HER TO COURT

The meeting was held in Chitungwiza on Tuesday.
Madam Boss collapsed as her husband, Ngoni Munetsiwa,
begged her to allow his pregnant lover, Evangelista Zhou, to remain at their
matrimonial house in Seke, until she finds alternative accommodation.
The meeting followed Evangelista’s decision to apply for a
peace order against Madam Boss. Ngoni and his sisters tried to persuade her
into giving Evangelista a period of time to vacate their Seke home. In return,
Ngoni was to persuade Evangelista to drop her protection order application
against Madam Boss.
A confident Ngoni said: “I have talked to my wife about
this matter and we agreed on a way forward.
“Leave everything to me so that I make sure Evangelista
remains safe since she is expecting,”said Ngoni.
The meeting was held at Madam Boss’ mother-in-law’s house. And,
after recovering, Madam Boss even performed some house chores. Evangelista lost
her job as a nurse at a private hospital when the initial story was published
in March. She even threatened to commit suicide back then. It could not be
established whether Evangelista had been persuaded to withdraw her application
for a protection order against Madam Boss at Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court. H
