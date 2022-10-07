LOVER IMPREGNATED MY WIFE

A MUTARE man got the shock of his life when he discovered through a text message that his wife’s lover sired the couple’s second child.

The devastated Tavonga Kawura packed his clothes and left his matrimonial home in a huff after the discovery.

The burden of providing for the children alone have forced Brenda Chitera to approach the Mutare Civil Court to apply for the first child’s maintenance.

Testifying before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, Kawura said he discovered the second child’s paternity through a text message in Chitera’s phone.

In the text message, Chitera was pleading with her boyfriend, only identified as Gono, to take his child and introduce him to his real family.

In her maintenance application, Chitera was seeking a monthly payment of US$100 from Kawura.

However, Kawura said the amount was too much for him as he earns $92 000 every month.

He said he is prepared to pay for the child’s school related expenses, while she also provides for the child’s other needs since maintenance is for both parents.

Kawura said Gono should also chip in and take care of his child.

“I am still bitter over Chitera’s great betrayal. How could she have an affair and be impregnated by her lover? I had to pay for the preparation and medical expenses for someone else’s child. I only found out in April when the child was eight months old that she is not my daughter,” he said.

Kawura added: “I am still trying to get to terms with this. I left my matrimonial home with nothing but shame.”

He said Chitera applied for maintenance after being deserted by Gono.

In response, Chitera said the child’s needs should always come first no matter what happened.

She said they should equally contribute towards the child’s well-being.

She negotiated for US$60, but Kawura would not budge.

“The person staying with a child incurs more expenses. I also have the other child to look after and the burden is way beyond me. He only has one child and is not married,” said Chitera.

Mr Chipato ruled that Kawura pays $15 000 per month and meets the child’s school fees and transport expenses. Manica Post