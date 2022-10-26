LAWYER BASHED ME OVER POOL QUE STICK : TRUCK DRIVER

A HARARE truck driver was allegedly bashed by a lawyer and his two friends for leaving with a pool cue stick.

Prince Saharo, 29, said he was forced to flee and leave his truck unattended after being allegedly attacked by lawyer, Charles Tachiona, and his unnamed friends.

Saharo said he reported the assault to the police RRB 5294805.

“I was beaten up by Charles, who runs a bottle store in Fidelity Southview Park,” said Saharo.

“l received a phone call and went outside the bar, holding a snooker stick, and then drove home, forgetting to return the stick.

“When l got to the car park, l realised that I was being followed by some cars, which blocked the way.

“They got out of the car, grabbed and pulled me out of the truck, and beat me up.

“They intimidated me by claiming that they were CIDs,” Saharo said.

Contacted for comment, Tachiona confirmed the incident, but refuted all allegations against him.

“Only mob justice was administered to him after he went away with the cue stick from my bar,” said Tachiona.

Tachiona said Saharo got into his bar flexing his muscles and did some press-ups, and threatened him, but he elected to make peace.

“He then went on to play snooker and took away my stick.

“I followed him with a car and he resisted to stop several times.

“In fact, I am surprised that he reported that matter because he even called me asking for forgiveness.

“Asiwo nemiwo ndotuma stories twamungaswerere here?

“I am a lawyer by profession,” said Charles.

However, Saharo denied claims that he asked for forgiveness and said he had lost about US$430 in the fracas, and that his partially damaged truck needs to be repaired. H Metro