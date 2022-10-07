INCAPACITATED ZBC WORKERS APPEAL TO ED

ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) workers have written to Information ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana seeking an audience with President Emmerson Mnangagwa over several grievances, among them low salaries.
In a memo copied to the chief director (government
programmes and messaging) Jonathan Gandari on Thursday, the ZBC workers said
they sought Mnangagwa’s intervention after previous unfruitful efforts to have
their grievances attended to by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and
Mangwana.
“ZBC employees have since declared incapacitation and are
requesting your office to facilitate a meeting with the Head of State to hand
over a petition and highlight several issues that have been affecting them,”
the memo read.
“This comes after months of requests by employees to meet
the first citizen, delayed by the ZBC workers committee with the hope that a
long-lasting solution would be found for the problems bedevilling the
corporation and employees.”
Some of the grievances include victimisation, ZBC’s failure
to comply with the National Employment Council on minimum salaries and pension,
five months outstanding COVID-19 allowances, poor working conditions and the
general collapse of standards at ZBC as well as a poor working relationship
with chief executive officer Adelaide Chikunguru.
When contacted for comment, Gandari said: “I am driving
from Inyanga, but the long and short of it is that there is a meeting starting
at 5pm today (yesterday) which will be attended by the secretary and the media
services director.
“Resolving or exploring the issue will come out of the
meeting. If everyone is really into resolving, it will be resolved. You can
check with them after that meeting.”
Mangwana was not reachable on his mobile phone. Newsday
