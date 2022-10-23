I'M ONE OF THE LOWEST PAID WORKERS, SAYS MAFUME

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has laughed off the latest government salary schedule, saying that he is now one of the country’s lowest-paid workers.
Mafume who labelled the allowances a “mockery” was reading
the latest salary schedule for councillors at a full council meeting in the
capital on Thursday last week.
Mafume is now earning $198 000 per month while his deputy
is getting $127 000, committee chairpersons are getting $120 000 while
councillors are getting $115 000.
“The government said I am now earning almost $198 000, a
salary equal to a Mwenezi council chairman, my deputy is earning $127 027,47
while committee chairpersons are earning $120 98,68 while councillors are the
least paid workers, getting $115 000,” Mafume said while reading a circular
from the government.
Councillors turned to the gold dealer and Harare ward 21
Councillor Scott Sakupwanya to convert the salary into US dollars.
“Councillor Scott Sakupwanya how much is Mafume earning in
USD,” councillors asked.
Sakupwanya laughed off the matter as he offered trucks to
collect refuse in the capital.
Mafume also announced that there would be a full council
meeting on refuse collection.
“We are going to have a special full council meeting early
next week on refuse collection. We don’t have enough refuse trucks.
“Whenever I am walking on the streets, I am always asked
when are we going to collect refuse. It is now a nightmare,” Mafume said.
Sakupwanya, however, said: “I will give you refuse trucks
and that is why I won.”
The council has since suspended foreign trips for
councillors and management to focus on service delivery. Newsday
