I WILL DELIVER : ED

President Mnangagwa has taken to the podium to officially open the 7th National People’s Congress.
1237: “Zanu PF is a party with a purpose which will drive
the nation into Vision 2030. Today we remain focused in delivering the quality
of life for our people. Zanu PF has always been for the people and will remain
for the people. Our values will always continue to guide our people. We have
minerals in our land which we will ensure will benefit the lives of our
people.” says the President.
1240: “Sadly during the intervening period we have lost
many comrades who served our country before and after independence. Their
respective contribution will forever be etched in our memories.”
1241: Moment of silence in honour of the departed heroes
and heroines.
1243: “Comrade I want to thank Harare Province for holding
the successful leagues conferences(youth , women war vets). Let the spirit of
unity continue to saturate our colossal mass party Zanu PF. Most of u have come
from different provinces to represent our structures. I also welcome our
delegates from sister parties from around the world, the bond was forged and
will continue to be there,” says the President.
12:46 “Zanu PF is consolidating all efforts to unite the
people of Zimbabwe, Zanu PF is a party of equal rights. We are a unitary state.
The party continues to foster national unity. We are marching towards the
successes of building our country district by district province by province,”
says President Mnangagwa.
1247: “Nyika inovakwa igotongwa nevene vayo. Ndisu vene
vayo. Ndisu tinoitonga inyika yedu. As the people of Zimbabwe, we have the
sacred responsibility of building our country.”
1250: “The amendments to the party constitution are
reflective of the new socio-economic changes. I commend the national and
provincial electorate for their efforts in the elections since our last
congress. The enthusiasm shown demonstrates that Zanu PF is alive and is the
only true defender of democracy. We will never invite our former colonisers to
come back to rule us as we hear other political parties inviting them. Zimbabwe
is in safe hands under Zanu PF,” says the President.
1255: “Cdes the period since the 6th Congress has seen economic growth, guided by the party policies, our Government has boldly made decisions and instituted policies which has stabilised our economy. At party level we are accelerating the modernisation and industrialization drive.”
1258: “The bold decision to establish the war vets league
completes the party agenda. This is the party of your sacrifices during the
liberation struggle. Let us defend the party and our independence and freedom.
It is encouraging that the Chitepo school of ideology is now fully functional.
As the party of liberation we are producing ideas that are shaping the
society,” says the President.
1305: “We recognize and applaud the growth of the party
through the introduction of affiliations like Pastors4ED, Teachers4ED and
Vapostori4ED. The growth of the party in the diaspora is equally noted. Tose
tinokwana muhomwe ye zanu pf huyai.”
1308: “Our party has brought about a stable macroeconomic
environment in spite of the setbacks of the illegal economic sanctions and
Cyclone Idai we are realising broad-based production,” says President
Mnangagwa.
1310: “The policies programmes and projects are lifting
many from poverty. The Agric 8.0 model has seen most households being food
sufficient. The focused approach has seen us realised national food sufficiency
in wheat production. We have enough wheat for 13 months.”
1313: “Under Zanu PF we will realise national food security
since the last congress systems in the agricultural sector have been improved.
The ongoing construction of dams is increasing productivity in all provinces.
The GMB has been remodeled for efficiency and producer prices are now in line
with market trends. I applaud all our farmers for the successes they have
realised to date,” said the President.
1315: “We set out to realise a 12 billion mining industry
and the set target will be realised by early next year. Chrome, lithium, gold
diamonds, oil and gas are leaping forward in our county. We have launched the
Mapinga energy hub worth $13 billion and will create over 25 000 jobs in just
under 6months. We have introduced commodity reserves in gold diamonds and
platinum. The imports strategies are having great spin-offs, and a new crop of
industrialists are committed to building our country Zimbabwe.” Herald
