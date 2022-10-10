HUBBY FORCES ME TO SLEEP IN THE TOILET

A MARRIED man left the courtroom disappointed after his protection order application against his wife was dismissed.

The wife claimed she was suffering a lot of abuse, she was even being forced to sleep in the toilet.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire said it was clear that the husband’s wish is to evict his wife from her matrimonial home.

Howard Nyamande had said his wife, Loicy Mutasa, had been subjecting him to emotional abuse and threatening to kill him.

Howard claimed that he has never known peace since their union with Loicy. “She has been subjecting me to emotional abuse.

“We are on separation, she left home and came back when I had visited my parents in the rural areas.

“When I was away, my wife had the guts to break down my door and stole US$75 and my O-Level certificate,” Howard claimed.

Loicy disputed the allegations and argued that she was actually the victim of abuse.

“After marrying another wife, he has been trying to chase away the children and me from our matrimonial home.

“He insults and assaults me. Sometimes I sleep in the toilet.

“He used to assault me using a pick and shovel. I have never made any death threats to him,” Loicy said. H Metro