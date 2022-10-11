HRE COUNCIL TO CHARGE INTEREST ON OUTSTANDING BILLS

Harare City Council (HCC) will, with effect from this month end, start charging an interest on outstanding bills.

In a statement, Harare City Council said this would assist in raising funds for service delivery.

“The City of Harare would like to advise its valued ratepayers, residents and stakeholders that it will begin to levy interest on all outstanding balances from the 31st October 2022.

“All residents with outstanding balances are therefore, encouraged to clear their balances before this date or approach council finance offices for payment plans to avoid the interest charges. The interest charges have been necessitated by the need to preserve the value of money so that service delivery can be funded.”

Currently, residents and the business community owe the local authority US$17 billion. Herald