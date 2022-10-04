HOW MINE LOSES 11.9KGS OF GOLD IN HEIST

The hunt is on for suspects who reportedly intercepted a security vehicle transporting gold from How Mine, on the outskirts of Bulawayo, and made off with 11.9 kg of gold.

The gold was being transported by Securitas cash in transit vehicles from the mine to Fidelity Printers in Bulawayo on Tuesday morning.

The heavily armed robbers who were travelling in three vehicles including a South African registered Nissan Hardbody vehicle laid an ambush about 11 km from the mine, near a residential area which is being developed by prominent religious leader Prophet Walter Magaya.

The heavily armed robbers then pounced on the security vehicles and overpowered the security guards before taking the gold.

The mine security manager only identified as Makoni who was part of the convoy exchanged gunfire with the armed robbers.

“Makoni pursued the armed robbers and they exchanged heavy gunfire. He lost trail of the robbers near Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo. His vehicle was left with a lot of bullet holes and he is lucky that he was not harmed,” said a source.

In a brief statement, the Bulawayo Mining Company (BMC) which owns the gold mine said police were investigating the matter.

“BMC advises that on the morning of October 4, 2022, an armed attack on security transit vehicles resulted in the theft of gold that was being transported from How Mine to Fidelity Printers and Refiners.”

The police have since confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at the 21km peg along Bulawayo-How Mine Road on October 04, 2022, at around 0730 hours,” police said on its Twitter account.

According to the police, a security company which was conducting a cash-in-transit involving gold from How Mine was attacked by 13 suspects who were using three cars, a Nissan NP300 registration number HR30XJGP, Toyota Hilux GD6 and a Nissan March.

“The suspects disarmed the security guards and stole four firearms (two 303 rifles and two pistols) and 11. 9kgs of gold. More information will be released as investigations unfold,” said the police. CITE