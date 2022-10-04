HOUSE OF ADULTERERS : OVERSEER SLEEPS WITH MARRIED CONGREGANT

A GREATER Light Covenant Church overseer’s illicit affair, with a married congregant, has brought a dark cloud to the ministry.
Overseer Jonathan Nhundu stands accused of dating Margaret
Muroto, the wife of one of his congregants, Tongesai Kanyongo.
Tongesai has been disrupting church services for some weeks
now, describing the ministry as a house of adulterers.
Church leader Apostle Herbert Paul and Nhundu successfully
applied for a peace order against Tongesai.
As a counter, Tongesai has since lodged a police report
against Nhundu for threatening him with death.
When he was summoned to the Borrowdale Police Station,
Nhundu went in the company of three senior police detectives, and was
cautioned.
Tongesai told H-Metro Nhundu and Apostle Paul turned
against him for exposing Nhundu’s shenanigans.
“Apostle Paul and Nhundu applied for a peace order barring
me and my wife from attending church because Nhundu had been dating my wife,”
said Tongesai.
“Nhundu is now threatening me with death for exposing his
shenanigans and I have since lodged a police report against him,” he said.
Nhundu told H-Metro he did not threaten Tongesai with
death.
“It is true that Tongesai is fighting with me over his wife
and I threatened to deal with him,” said Nhundu.
“Handina kumboti ndinoda kumuuraya asi ndakati ndinoda
kumunyudza.
“Our differences arose sometime after he suspected me of
bedding his wife since they have had no child for the 14 years of their
marriage.
“His wife was my friend and she used to tell me everything
she faced in her marriage with Tongesai.
“I have some messages Margaret sent to me blaming me for
not allowing her to have a lover who would give her children.
“I never asked to go out with Margaret as alleged, but I
took her as someone close to my heart since she was sharing her marital issues
with me.
“I went on to give Tongesai’s wife US$370 for medication to
conceive.
“She asked me to name her unborn babies as a way of faith
in God that she would have children.
“Tongesai disrupted church services accusing me, and the
whole leadership of adultery, and I made sure he would not access our visionary
Apostle Paul and that is where my differences with him started.
“He wants me to pay him since I bought a new car for
Apostle Paul and I am the one paying for his rentals so he is after extorting
me by bringing false allegations,” said Nhundu.
Apostle Paul said the two’s differences had affected the
faith of some of the members.
“Tongesai is up against the ministry following his
differences with Overseer Nhundu,” said Apostle Paul.
“He is accusing him of sending love messages to his wife,
Margaret, and we are yet to find the truth about it.
“I appointed Tongesai to a pastoral position, but this
issue has disturbed members’ faith in God and we successfully applied for a
peace order against him,” said Apostle Paul.
