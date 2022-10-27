HIGH COURT BLOCKS PRISONERS FROM VOTING

THE High Court has dismissed with costs an application by former prisoners seeking voting rights for inmates during elections.
Through their lawyer Tererai Mafukidze of the Zimbabwe
Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Tungamirai Madzokere, Last Maengahama and
Yvonne Musarurwa — who were acquitted by the Supreme Court on a charge of killing a policeman — were
seeking an order of the High Court directing Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi,
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and Zec to
facilitate for inmates to vote.
In their application filed in 2017, they submitted that
prisoners’ right to vote as guaranteed by section 67(3)(a) of the Constitution
was being violated.
The section states that every Zimbabwean above 18 years has
a right to vote.
But High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi dismissed
the application with costs.
“As a result, the concept of additional residency
requirements is both lawful and constitutional. It further found that the Zimbabwean
electoral system is constituency-based.
“As such, the residency requirements did not in any way
violate S67(3) as they were meant to ensure that a voter was registered on the
appropriate voters roll to facilitate the implementation of the constituency-based
voting process,” the judge ruled.
“I have already held that mootness may occur when a
controversy which initially existed at the commencement of the lawsuit is no
longer live due to a change in the law or a shift in the status of the parties.
For the above reasons, I find that the application is moot. Equally, for the
rationale spelt out, I refuse to exercise my discretion to determine the moot
application on the merits.”
The applicants argued that Zec never carried out voter
education campaigns including voter registration during their detention or
enabled prisoners to vote during general elections and by-elections. Newsday
