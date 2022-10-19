GOVT SETS US$150 A MONTH MINIMUM WAGE

All sectors should set the minimum wage at US$150 a month, payable in local currency at the prevailing official rate or in foreign currency, Cabinet agreed when it approved the report from Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) meeting.
This minimum wage was recommended as a guide. Normally the
minimum is paid to a recently hired unskilled worker and every addition to
skill and every addition to experience normally pushes staff up a ladder in
most national employment councils and their equivalent.
TNF is a platform where employers, Government and trade
unions come together to discuss issues pertaining to salaries, wages and other
working conditions in the national interest.
Government itself now pays significantly better than the
guide, and the TNF is now looking for private sector buy-in as a way of
improving people’s lives as espoused by President Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving
no one behind.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Monica Mutsvangwa said after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting that Public Service,
Labour and Social Welfare Minister Paul Mavima updated Cabinet on the outcome
of the TNF meeting and the recommendations made.
Besides the setting of a guide for the lowest run minimum
wage the TNF wanted to see ratified the 2019 convention on violence and
harassment at the workplace, to combat these ills in the work world, and the
promotional framework for occupational safety and health convention, to upgrade
these aspects.
She said Cabinet noted the updates on the labour law
reform, operationalisation of the TNF and the report of the TNF Technical
Committee.
Minister Mutsvangwa said along with the minimum wage guide
the TNF wanted Government to consider tax cuts on wages and salaries to
increase disposable incomes, and fair distribution of incomes should become a
policy and planning imperative.
Cabinet discussed and noted areas of currency stabilisation
which included:
“That the RBZ will continue to perform its statutory
functions such as a central bank which inter alia include banker to government,
lender of last resort, protection of depositors’ deposits, regulation of banks,
formulation of monetary policy including administration of frameworks for
fixing exchange rates and interest rates;
“That the foreign currency available will continue to be
auctioned, and all winning bids should be settled within two days from the date
of the auction in line with internationally accepted practices;
“Government will continue to institute and strengthen
measures aimed at bringing confidence and stability in the economy and
eliminating arbitrage opportunities through manipulation of the exchange rate.
“Pertaining to price stabilisation, Cabinet agreed that the
tripartite partners should work towards conclusion of a social contract or pact
to help promote the stabilisation of the economy.
“Social contract should be the tool for moderating
increases in prices of goods and services as well as restraining increases in
salaries and wages to counter inflationary measures,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
