GANG OF HOOKERS ATTACK CLIENT WHO REFUSED TO PAY



FOUR Harare women and one man have appeared in court on robbery charges.

Aisha Marira, 19, Manford Ngoma, 29, Belinda Zeze, 25, Rutendo Chivhura, 31, and Natasha Moyo, 23, appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded them in custody to today, for bail hearing.

The court heard that Stanford Madyara and Marira agreed on transactional sex for US$10, at Gail Court, in Harare, on Monday.

It is said Madyara later changed his mind and approached another woman, one Nikita, who was already in the house.

It is alleged that Moyo and her accomplices started accusing Madyara of messing her sheets, after sex, and demanded that he pays. The five allegedly assaulted Madyara when he refused to pay.

They emptied his pockets and stole his Samsung Galaxy M31 and US$600. Madyara reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the five.

Zeze was found in possession of Madyara’s cellphone. H Metro