GANG BREAKS INTO HOUSE, RAPES MOTHER AND THREE DAUGHTERS

THREE armed robbers broke into a house in Kwekwe’s Mbizo 19 suburb and got away with US$20 000 cash among other valuables.

The three robbers also allegedly took turns to rape three girls and their mother before they disappeared into the night.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were underway.

“We are investigating a case where a family in Mbizo 19 lost US$20 000 to armed robbers. The robbers were armed with a pistol and a spanner which they used to break into the house. Three of the family’s daughters were also raped by the three robbers,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He appealed to members of the public with information that may lead to the apprehension of the robbers to contact any nearest police station.