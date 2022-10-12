GANG ABANDONS STOLEN CAR AT CRIME SCENE

EIGHT armed robbers yesterday abandoned a vehicle they had stolen at a school in Ruwa, where they attacked security guards, and fled with cash.

Some Ruwa residents risked their lives by battling the robbers.

The two Timire Primary School’s security guards also joined the fight.

The residents deflated the tyres of the abandoned vehicle, after the robbers failed to start the engine.

The robbers then fled on foot.

The vehicle was reported to have been stolen in Waterfalls and used to commit the robbery at the school.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the robbers fled with US$500 cash and a cellphone worth US$100.

“Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a primary school in Ruwa,” said Insp Chakanza.

“At around 3.30am, a security guard was on duty at the school when he was attacked by eight unidentified people, armed with an unknown number of firearms.

“He managed to escape while shouting for help.

“One of the robbers fired a shot, but missed the security guard who continued running while shouting for help.

“The robbers went to the complainant’s residence, within the school, and forced open the door and stole cash amounting to US$500 and a Huawei cellphone worth US$100.

“The community mobilised and went to the school.

“The accused robbers fled in different directions, leaving a white Honda Stream (ADD 1511) and a black Vivo cellphone,” said Insp Chakanza.

The school’s headmaster, only identified as Mr Mushoriwa, told H-Metro that armed robbers have been targeting the school for some time.

“We were yet to finalise with parents, ways of beefing up our security since this was not the first time for robbers to pounce on the school,” said Mushoriwa.

“This is the third time that armed robbers have targeted the school since I came here.

“Robbers are after school fees, but we do not keep money here.

“They are also attracted to solar panels and building materials.

“We thank the community for fighting with us although it is risky to face armed robbers,” he said. H Metro