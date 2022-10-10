FOR SALE : MADAM'S SEKE HOUSE

SOCILIATE and comedienne Tarisai “Madam Boss” Chikocho and her husband are selling the “defiled” Seke house, H-Metro has established.
The sale of the house, located in Seke, where Ngonidzashe
Munetsiwa accommodated Evangelista Ngonidzashe Zhou, without Madam Boss’
blessing, could leave the pregnant lover homeless.
Ngoni has, however, promised Evangelista alternative
accommodation.
“Ndakutengesa stand iyoyo ndiite zvimwe totsvaga pamwe
pekuti ugare panemvura,” reads part of messages sent by Ngoni to Evangelista.
In her reply, Evangelista urged Ngoni to be strong.
“But try to be strong Ngoni ndinoziva wakaremerwa, tese
takaremerwa, but iwe ukadaro ndozoita sei?
“Munoita zvakakusunungukirai henyu matowana munhu wacho
arikuida here?”
Evangelista vowed not to leave the Seke house and this
could have forced Madam Boss and Ngoni to put it up for sale.
Sources close to Evangelista disclosed that one Seke
resident informed Madam Boss about the former’s stay at the house, which led to
the clash.
Reports claimed Madam Boss took her Mercedes Benz from
Ngoni.
It has also been reported that Ngoni has also been staying
with his parents since the clash last week, which exposed his shenanigans.
One of Ngoni’s sisters told H-Metro that Ngoni failed to
swallow his pride.
“I hope Ngoni will come to his senses and swallow his pride
and seek forgiveness.
“Madam Boss is loving and had been a family pillar of
strength that we cannot allow the devil to wreck this marriage.
“Ngoni made a mistake of stooping low to bed Evangelista,
overlooking Madam Boss’ family position, motherhood and international status.
“We will not tolerate Evangelista at all and that is why we
wanted her to be evicted from the house.
“Ngoni failed us as a family.”
In a family meeting, Ngoni said Evangelista could pay
rentals to the new house owner once they get one. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment