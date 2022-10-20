FEMALE CHIEF ENDORSED

THE late Chief Mvuthu’s daughter Ms Silibaziso Mlotshwa could be one foot closer to succeeding her father after the Chiefs Council endorsed her.
Chief Mvuthu, born Nyangayezizwe Mlotshwa of Mvuthu area
outside Victoria Falls, died in March 2014 aged 61.
Headman Mr Bishop Matata Sibanda has been acting Chief to
date.
The late Chief left behind three daughters, including Ms
Mlotshwa, now 26 years and married with one child.
There has been a succession wrangle within the family which
vowed not to allow Silibaziso to succeed her father claiming her ascendancy
would be contrary to the Nguni culture in which its chieftaincy is rooted.
The family said the eldest son takes over.
In that regard, the family nominated the late chief’s
brother Mr Sanders Mlotshwa as the successor in December 2014 but Ms Mlotshwa
challenged that in court arguing that she is the one who should take over from
her father.
The family was divided with one faction in support of Mr
Mlotshwa while others backed Silibaziso saying she is being victimised just
because she is a woman.
At some point, the High Court nullified the nomination of
Mr Mlotshwa as a potential successor and ordered the Hwange District
Development Coordinator (DDC)’s office to restart the selection process
concerning human rights.
Mr Mlotshwa is the son of the late chief’s brother Simon
who is also late.
In 2020 the Chiefs Council sent a delegation comprising
Chief Sikhobokhobo of Nkayi, Chief Nekatambe of Hwange and Chief Tategulu of
Tsholotsho on behalf of the Matabeleland North Provincial Chief’s Assembly to attend
a family meeting and have an appreciation of the wrangle.
The Matabeleland North Chiefs Assembly recommended to the
Chiefs Council after the meeting that Ms Mlotshwa was fit to succeed her
father.
That recommendation has also been communicated to the
Zimbabwe Gender Commission which has been following the case.
Gender Commission chief executive Mrs Virginia Muwanigwa
confirmed the development.
“Yes, we received the information that the Chiefs Council
has endorsed her but the process is not yet finished. The next process will be
for her to be recommended to the President who will decide and we look forward
to him acceding,” said Mrs Muwanigwa.
She said the Gender Commission did not influence the
process but merely monitored it.
She implored all parties to be guided by the Constitution.
“We are happy and as Gender Commission, we were coming in
because it’s constitutional that we have equal opportunities in accessing
political, economic and social development across gender.”
Ms Mlotshwa referred questions to her lawyer Mr Thulani
Ndlovu of Sansole and Senda Legal Practitioners who confirmed the endorsement
but said it was not yet time to celebrate.
He said the endorsement is a milestone constitutional
achievement.
“This acknowledgement that she is the rightful heir by the
Chiefs Council is not a victory for her but an important constitutional
development for Zimbabwe and even beyond,” said Mr Ndlovu.
He said Ms Mlotshwa is prepared to make peace with the
whole of her family for peace to prevail as infighting stifles development and
tranquillity within the community.
“She believes that it is time now to concentrate on
development and peacebuilding in line with government policies to leave no one
behind. She is calling upon the family to unite and for everyone to work
towards community development.
“The matter has now moved to the realm of local
government,” said Mr Ndlovu.
He said Ms Mlotshwa is happy about the development and
responsibility that lies ahead to spearhead the development of her local
community in line with the Government development agenda.
Mr said if she succeeds her father, she will add to the few
female chiefs in the country, and this is an achievement in terms of gender as
women have demonstrated that they can lead.
President of the Chiefs Council Chief Charumbira could not
be reached for comment as he was said to be out of the country.
His deputy Chief Mtshane Khumalo of Bubi could not be drawn
into commenting saying only Chief Charumbira is allowed to speak about issues
resolved by the Chiefs Council. Chronicle
