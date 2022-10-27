FATHER DRESSES DOWN THIEVING CONGREGANT

IN a shocking incident, a Roman Catholic priest stationed at St Bernard’s Parish in Bulawayo’s Old Pumula suburb reportedly attacked and dressed down his congregant during a church service accusing him of being behind a spate of thefts that had rocked the church.
The priest, Father Thomas Kutwa, also accused Levy Mahlangu
who is also St Bernard’s School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson of
being troublesome.
A church member who requested not to be named said Father
Kutwa read the riot act to Mahlangu during a church service on Sunday last
week.
“When he stepped onto the pulpit we thought he was about to
preach the word of God but we were shocked when he suddenly turned violent and
started saying there were people who were troublesome at the Parish.
“He said those people had been troublesome to previous
priests and had caused their unceremonious departure,” said a source.
The source added: “As we were waiting with bated breath he
then pointed at Levy Mahlangu and said ‘Mahlangu stop being a bad influence and
go and tell someone that you are working with. You are now my project and my
target. I will deal with you and I will fix you.”
The source said after that some church members clapped
their hands as Mahlangu clutched his face in dismay and he reportedly didn’t
say anything.
Mahlangu confirmed the incident and said he was now living
in fear.
“He threatened me saying he is well connected and that I am
now his project. I am now living in fear because he might harm me or send his
people to attack me or even kill me,” he said.
Mahlangu said after the incident he then applied for a
peace order against Kutwa.
“I am the SDC chairperson of St Bernard’s Primary School,
Father Thomas Kutwa humiliated me during a mass service as he accused me of
being behind the thefts that took place at the parish.
“I request that Father Thomas Kutwa must stop using the
pulpit to tarnish my reputation because I did not do that and the matter is
being investigated by the police. He must also stop issuing threats against
me,” his application reads in part.
Father Kutwa declined comment saying the matter was now in
the hands of the police.
“I cannot comment, everything is now in the hands of the
police,” he said. B Metro
