FARM MANAGER SHOOTS MUKOROKOZA DEAD

A BANKET artisanal miner was shot dead by a farm manager following a misunderstanding.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the farm manager, Edmore Churu, (34) was arrested for shooting dead Brian Mahwani at Strathmore Farm last Friday.

Ass Comm Nyathi said Mahwani was among three panners caught conducting illegal mining activities at the farm.

“Investigations are in progress,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Some witnesses told H-Metro that the panners had been mining illegally at the farm for a long time.

“These miners were playing hide-and-seek with Churu. “However, fate caught up with them when one of them was shot by Churu,” said a witness.

A villager said the panners were causing havoc at the farm and harassing locals.

“These guys were terrorising villagers.

“They were untouchable, until one of them was shot,” he said. H Metro