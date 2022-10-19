FAKE MAIZE SEED FLOOD MARKET

FARMERS have been urged to be on high alert for fake maize seed in circulation.
This has resulted in the police and SeedCo launching a
campaign to warn farmers against seed scammers.
SeedCo managing director Terrence Chimanya yesterday told
journalists in Harare that counterfeit seed products were in circulation.
“Our product basket is facing counterfeiting threats, which
is not only a threat to our brand name, but is a more serious threat to farmers
and the nation. We warn farmers to stay
clear of these fake seed dealers. Their selling prices are below the market
price of genuine products, and in some cases with margins that may seem
reasonable to victims,” Chimanya said.
“The impact caused by fake seed dealers is huge on economic
and social fronts because it might cause hunger due to poor harvests, leading
to depleted incomes. SeedCo maize seed has the potential to reach 8-16 tonnes
per hectare, however, a farmer using fake seed will lose about 80% of their
harvest.”
“For a brand to lose 7,8 tonnes through fake seed pipelines
is a huge loss to the agriculture community. SeedCo is now working with the
police to confront the challenge head-on. Current penalties are non-deterrent,
we seek a sentencing review to curb the threat of fake seed.”
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said already 13 cases involving 7,8 tonnes of fake seed have been
reported to the police.
“Investigations established that the fake seed is sold at
illegal outlets and open spaces. Members
of the public must report suspects that package and sell counterfeit maize
seed,” Nyathi said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment