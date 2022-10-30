EX FOOTBALLER BUSTED WITH COCAINE

FORMER footballer, Devine Sena (37) has been arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
Sena, a former midfielder for the now defunct Premier
Soccer League side, Motor Action, was on Saturday remanded in custody pending
bail. He is also being charged with
possession of an unlicensed gun.
Allegations are that on Tuesday last week, detectives from
Central Investigations Department drug section received information that Sena
had cocaine at his home.
Last Friday, they searched his residence and found two
sachets of cocaine said to be worth $640 000. Sena was also found in possession
of a pistol. Newsday
