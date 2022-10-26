EVIDENCE : I GET PAID TO GOSSIP

CONTROVERSIAL social media personality, Evidence “Chihera” Jiri, believes she cannot be separated from gossip on social media as it is now her main source of income.

Chihera, who will be launching a new musical album tomorrow, said she is an entertainer and gossiping on social media was part of her art and it was putting food on the table.

Title, ‘Zarura Masango,’ the album according to Chihera, is a reflection of her life, thanking God and her ancestors for opening opportunities for her.

“I grew up in a difficult way and never at one point did I ever think that people would want to have pictures, or selfies, with me.

“These are all the things I’m thankful for and I give praise to God, and my ancestors, for the blessings,” she said.

The album will be launched at East Point, in the capital, with a number of entertainers set to support her.

She said the album features several genres, including dancehall, afro fusion and mbira, among others, which she said makes her blend with other entertainers.

She started her career as a gospel musician before she ditched the trade as she ventured onto her social media antics.

It was during her time, as a gospel musician, when she clashed with singer Mathias Mhere over the song ‘Favour.’

She also had a project called Favour which she felt was taken from her by Mhere.

“I used to be a gospel musician but I left the genre because of what I’m now doing. I’m a complete artist.

“This means that I don’t have a specific genre to follow.

“I have noticed that in clubs some people prefer dancehall and I have dancehall songs. Some prefer the mbira and I give it to them,” she said. H Metro