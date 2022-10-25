ED'S GRANDSON LAID TO REST



President Mnangagwa’s grandson Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa was buried this afternoon at the family home in Bikita.

Mafidi, who died on Sunday because of respiratory complications at a Harare private hospital, was interred close to his great grandfather and namesake, Mafidi, father to President Mnangagwa.

It was a huge but sombre event where the who is who of Zimbabwe’s politics, business, socialites and churches descended in Bikita to pay their last respects to a young and innocent life that was lost.

Addressing mourners, President Mnangagwa paid tribute to relatives and friends including the Mangwiro family, parents of Sean’s wife Varaidzo.





“We buried my father here and that is where we are burying him. I want to thank everyone who have come to mourn with us. I also want to thank the Mangwiro family. You can’t imagine that they are our in- laws. We are very united,” said President Mnangagwa.

A church service was held at the family residence while burial took place about seven kilometres away from where President Mnangagwa’s parents are interred.

The burial was attended by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Second Secretary and party vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, captains of industry, clerics and senior Government officials. Herald