ED TAKES DELIVERY OF RUSSIAN MEDICAL HELICOPTER

GOVERNMENT has taken delivery of a specialised medical helicopter and an ambulance from Russia as Zimbabwe leans to Moscow when most countries are shunning the Eurasian country over its invasion of Ukraine.
The helicopter was
reportedly recently received by State security agents at Manyame Airbase
in Harare under strict orders that the event should not be made public.
“We can confirm that President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa
received a specialised medical helicopter and an ambulance. It was donated to
him by Russia,” a source close to procurement and delivery of the aircraft told
NewsDay.
A Russian website last week confirmed the deal saying: “The
rescue services of Zimbabwe received an Ansat ambulance helicopter and an
ambulance, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes. They were handed over by the Russia
delegation during a visit to the African State.”
The Russian website said the visit to Zimbabwe was timed to
coincide with Mnangagwa’s 80th birthday celebrations.
“Alexander Kozlov, head of the Russian Department of
Natural Resources and Ecology, delivered congratulations from Russian President
Vladimir Putin and Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko to
Mnangagwa.
“In turn, the President of Zimbabwe sincerely thanked the
Russian authorities. He called the new equipment a real treasure, hoping that
it will make medical services in the country much more accessible, they will be
provided much faster and better,” the website added.
Mnangagwa is a close ally of Russian President Vlamir Putin
and Harare has always sided with the Kremlin on key international issues
discussed at the United Nations General Assembly.
The President visited Russia in 2019 as part of his
official tour of Eurasia.
Zimbabwe Defence Forces officials asked NewsDay to send
questions in writing but had not responded by the time of going to print.
The Russian specialised aircraft comes barely a year after
the government splashed US$18 million on procurement of an Airbus Helicopter
H215, which is an upgraded version of the ageing Eurocopter AS-532UL Cougar
that Zimbabwe’s military has been using for VIP (very important people)’s
transportation.
On November 10 last year, reports said Mnangagwa’s
helicopter crash-landed at Marondera Golf Course after developing a technical
fault on his way to Chimanimani.
Responding to the incident at that time, Information ministry secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said the President required a new helicopter.
“A case for a new, safe and dynamic Presidential helicopter has been made,” Mangwana wrote on his Twitter account.
Yesterday, Mangwana said he was not aware of the new Russian chopper.
“I do not have information on that issue,” Mangwana said.
In August last year, Mnangagwa was forced into emergency
landing in a village in Chegutu after the Presidential helicopter also
developed a technical fault.
He was coming from his farm in Kwekwe.
The Air Force, which maintains Mnangagwa’s helicopter and
military choppers that escort him when he flies within the country, has been
blighted by aviation accidents in recent years due to bad weather, human error
and use of ageing aircraft. Newsday
